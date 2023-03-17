3 Cleveland Browns targets whose price may be sliding
Browns Free Agent Target No. 2: Devin Bush, LB
There has been some chatter that the Cleveland Browns and Anthony Walker have some mutual interest on another contract. Walker was off to a great start in 2022, but an ACL injury could lower what Berry is willing to offer and keep a deal from happening.
Truthfully, at the price linebackers are going I would like to see the Browns bring back Walker and sign a guy like Devin Bush to really bolster the position. I know you have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, and Sione Takitaki already on the roster, but year in and year out we see at least two of these guys go down for the season.
Berry will likely have an interest in Bush because he is a former No. 10 overall pick that never lived up to expectations. He spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh where he had 70 plus tackles in three of four seasons, but his athleticism limited him at times.
Bush isn’t a threat to blitz and does struggle in pass coverage but can be a stout interior run defender which JOK and Phillips can struggle at. I know it’s not always best to constantly rotate players based on situations but being six deep at linebacker is never a bad thing.
Trumaine Edmonds got a monster deal, but other than that only one other linebacker has even sniffed the $10 million per year with a lot of solid players like David Long only getting $5.5 million.
Bush isn't going to be an elite player on this roster, but if you can snag him for $3-4 million per year, he is a great piece to this roster. It’s hard to think a fresh start is what he needs because the Steelers' defense is so well coached, but another one or two-year contract with not a ton of guarantees could pay off huge for Berry.