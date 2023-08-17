3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Preseason Week 3 against the Eagles
The Cleveland Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their third game of the preseason and these three players should be watched closely
By Randy Gurzi
The third preseason game is nearly here as the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles will face one another in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, Aug. 17. This game takes place after a week of joint practices between the two clubs, which typically gives the coaches more information than any preseason game does.
Even with that being the case, there's still plenty to learn from the exhibition games, especially when it comes to younger players. Here, we identify three players on the Browns who should be watched in this game.
3. Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle
There are a couple of rookies that have stepped up for the Browns this preseason with Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the most love. That's deserved as the UCLA product has been electrifying under center thus far. However, there's another rookie that might be playing even better.
Fourth-round pick Dawand Jones has played the majority of the snaps already and has more than held his own. According to Sam Monson of Pro Football Talk, the Ohio State product has surrendered just one pressure in 79 pass protection sets
Not only has Jones held his own but he's proven he's not afraid of anyone. On Tuesday, the rookie offensive tackle got upset with the Eagles for delivering a late hit on running back Demetric Felton and responded by "tossing Eagles players."
At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones towers over everyone on the field. We all knew he would have the strength to hold up but the agility he's shown against some solid pass rushers has been beyond encouraging.
He's surely going to continue to play in the preseason and anytime he's on the field, it's worth keeping an eye on him. Then again, with his size, it's impossible not to watch him.