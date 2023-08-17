3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Preseason Week 3 against the Eagles
The Cleveland Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their third game of the preseason and these three players should be watched closely
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cade York, Kicker
So far in Cleveland's preseason games, Cade York has been struggling. The second-year kicker from LSU missed on a 49-yard attempt in their opener against the New York Jets. Then against the Washington Commanders, he was wide from 46 yards out.
After the second miss, the calls for competition in the kicking game grew deafening. Despite the frustration from the fan base, head coach Kevin Stefanski remains confident in York.
"It's a small sample size," Stefanski said on a Zoom call via WKYC. "Cade's working very hard just like the rest of our team is. It's preseason football for all of us. None of us are ready to play or coach any in that first game just yet. So we're working through it."
York will have another chance on Thursday to prove himself but there were good signs from him during the week including a perfect 6-for-6 day on Tuesday.
York has the leg to make kicks from anywhere on the field, which is why he was a fourth-round selection. The problem is, he's struggled to start out his NFL career.
Stefanski is choosing to be patient, hoping that York figures it out and becomes one of the better kickers in the league. There's still a chance that winds up happening but they also don't want to sacrifice games now while the young man works through these issues.
Thursday will be another chance for York to gain some confidence, especially if he can piggyback on the improved practices.