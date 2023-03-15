3 Cleveland Browns trade targets amidst Colts fire sale
While the Cleveland Browns were quiet during Tuesday's free agency talks, the Indianapolis Colts were not. They decided to move on from quarterback Matt Ryan after just one season, which was an expected move.
Maybe not as expected was their next move, which was to send Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick. Gilmore isn't the superstar he once was but the decision to move on proves the Colts are entering a full rebuild as they adjust to new head coach Shane Steichen.
With that being the case, Cleveland should call and see if any of these three players are available.
Cleveland Browns trade target No. 3: Mo Alie-Cox, TE
With David Njoku under contract, the Browns have no need for a starting tight end. But they have ben reportedly considering an upgrade over Harrison Bryant as TE2.
Bryant took a step back in 2022 and is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Because of this, Cleveland has been linked to Hayden Hurst and Foster Moreau in free agency. But instead of going for either of them, they could potentially see if Indianapolis is willing to trade Mo Alie-Cox.
A former undrafted signing out of VCU, Alie-Cox ascended to the starting job for Indianapolis and landed a three-year deal worth $18 million ahead of the 2022 season. He then had his lowest-graded campaign ever according to PFF, finishing with just 19 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Of course, receiving has never been his top trait. Instead, it's been blocking that has set the 6-foot-5, 267 pounder apart. That would be his primary job as TE2 in Cleveland and he would be much better at this than Bryant. But he's also put up more than 300 yards twice in his career and can still do some damage in the pass-catching department if defenses sleep on him.