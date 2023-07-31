3 Cleveland Browns to watch in the Hall of Fame Game
• Kellen Mond and Dorian Thmpson-Robinson should be the Browns QBs
• UDFA linebacker can make a name for himself
• Is there room for Jaelen Darden?
By Randy Gurzi
Football is finally here. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will face off on Thursday, Aug. 3 in the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Each year, the league kicks things off with this game in Canton, Ohio and the Browns are a part of the festivities thanks to the induction of Joe Thomas. This honor allows them to get in an extra preseason game which might not be incredibly exciting but it's a chance for some of the players on the bottom of the roster to make a name for themselves.
With that being the case, here are three players fighting for a spot on the team in 2023 that could help their standings on Thursday night.
3. Mohamoud Diabate, LB
This offseason, the Cleveland Browns didn't do much to bolster their linebacking corps. Instead, they simply re-signed Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki with their only external additions being Matthew Adams and undrafted free agent Mohamoud Diabate.
Adams feels like a lock to make the team due to his talent on special teams but Diabate is currently on the outside looking in. Fortunately for him, Cleveland's linebackers aren't exactly elite, so he has a chance to make the 53-man roster if he plays well.
He's likely going to get plenty of snaps on Thursday as teams typically keep their starters on the bench during this extra preseason game.
Diabate was effective not only against the run during his collegiate days but could also bring the heat as a pass rusher. Look to see if Cleveland tries to see what he can do in this department. If he proves he has the talent to get after the quarterback from his linebacker spot, it could be enough for Jim Schwartz to keep him around.