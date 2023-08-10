3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Preseason Week 1 against Washington
• Cornerback room could add some depth
• Running back could take over as No. 2
• Rookie quarterback can continue to ascend the depth chart
The Cleveland Browns return to the gridiron this Friday night to take on the Washington Commanders, which will give us yet another look at guys battling for roster spots.
This will be the second game of the preseason for the Browns, who were 21-16 victors over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game last week.
This week we will see some of the starters take the field for a series or two, but they won't be included in this piece as they won't play much. There are countless guys who are fighting for a roster spot and games like this are what will separate some from the pack.
Here are the three Browns to watch in Preseason Week 1.
3. Cameron Mitchell: Cornerback
When it comes to the NFL Draft, one thing seems apparent from Andrew Berry's perspective; drafting a cornerback.
Outside his first season as general manager in Cleveland, Berry has drafted one in each of the last three drafts. The cornerback position is one of the ones in the NFL that needs reinforcements and depth, due to the constant injuries, which the Browns are no stranger to.
The six-foot corner out of Northwestern looked solid in his NFL debut against the Jets last week, totaling a solo tackle and a fourth-down pass breakup.
That's a good start with the hope to make the 53-man roster entering the Week 1 home opener against AFC North divisional foe, Cincinnati Bengals.
Mitchell, former college teammate of current Browns' corner Greg Newsome, played primarily in the slot, an area the team needs some help this season and beyond. If he can continue to make plays and really embrace the slot position, he could be a key player.