3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Preseason Week 1 against Washington
• Cornerback room could add some depth
• Running back could take over as No. 2
• Rookie quarterback can continue to ascend the depth chart
2. Demetric Felton: Running Back
Outside of Nick Chubb, the running back room has a ton of question marks, which isn't a good thing this far into camp. One player who can make the most of another opportunity to play in the preseason is third-year back Demetric Felton.
Felton was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been somewhat of a Swiss Army knife for the Browns. He has played running back, and wide receiver, and has been used to return punts and kickoffs.
Jerome Ford, who is entering his second professional season, left practice with a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. This impacts Felton as he should see more chances to take the RB2 spot on the depth chart until Ford returns.
Felton looked good against the Jets last week, rushing seven times for 46 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two passes for nine yards. He should get more work this week against the Commanders and he could really take a huge step forward towards the RB2 spot.
Felton will be battling with John Kelly Jr. and Hassan Hall to see who will backup Chubb should Ford miss time extending into the start of the regular season.