3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 13 against the Rams
These three Cleveland Browns are looking to get the Browns back on the winning path against the Los Angeles Rams.
The 7-4 Cleveland Browns continue their two-game road trip in Los Angeles as they take on the 5-6 Rams this afternoon. Cleveland is looking to bounce back from last Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, where multiple members of the Browns were banged up, including Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper.
Here are three Cleveland Browns to keep an eye on as the Browns try and get back on the winning path:
3. Greg Newsome II, CB
The absence of Denzel Ward was undoubtedly felt last Sunday during the Browns loss to the Denver Broncos. Greg Newsome II allowed 74 yards on four completions and 34 yards coming after completion. While Newsome has only allowed two touchdowns through nine games, he has given up 314 yards through the air.
- 9 Games
- 21/34 Completeions Allowed (61.8%)
- 2 Touchdwns Allowed
- 32 Total Tackles (21 Solo - 11 Assisted - 2
- 0.5 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 1 Defensive Touchdown
- 5 Passes Defended
Look for Newsome to tighten up his coverage this week and keep Cooper Kupp to under 20 receiving yards for his third straight week in a row. That would be a huge help for the Browns if they want to escape L.A. with a win.
2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is coming off a season-high 12 total tackles, a sack, and his first forced fumble of the year against the Broncos last Sunday. JOK has consistently contributed to Cleveland's defense, recording four or more tackles in every game since week two. Owusu-Koramoah also leads the Browns in tackles for loss with 14 through 11 games. season-high
- 11 Games
- 64 Totalt Tackles (45 Solo - 19 Assisted - 14 For Loss)
- 2.5 Sacks
- 4 Quarterback Hits
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
Look for Jerimiah Owusu-Koramoah to continue to help stop the opposing run game and keep Kyren Williams from having his second consecutive 100-rushing-yard game.
1. Joe Flacco, QB
The 2023 season has not gone as planned on the offensive side of the ball, from losing Nick Chubb in Week 2 to Deshaun Watson missing multiple games earlier in the season before losing him for the rest of the year. Still, the team stands tall in the Wild Card race with a 7-4 overall record.
Three quarterbacks later, and the Browns have a familiar face under center who has a career record of 9-2 in Cleveland Browns Stadium. Joe Flacco is a seasoned vet who can be the game manager the Browns will need to have a real shot at the playoffs this season. Flacco does not have to be the quarterback he once was in Maryland, he needs to be a veteran game manager who can put the Browns into a position to get points on the board.
- 183 Games
- 99-81 Record
- 3,881/6,299 Completetions (61.6%)
- 42,320 Passing Yards (231.3 YPG Avg)
- 2,046 First Downs
- 232 Touchdowns
- 147 Interceptions
Look for Joe Flacco to keep the ball moving with conservative check-downs and utilizing the Browns run game. If Flacco can keep his turnovers to a minimum while getting the ball into his playmaker's hands, then the Browns should have no problems advancing to 8-4 and keeping their playoff hopes alive.