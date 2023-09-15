3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 2 against Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cleveland Browns look to remain undefeated as they face off against their longtime hated rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.
Here are three players to watch as the Browns take on the Steelers.
3. Dawand Jones, RT
Dawand Jones got his first taste of the National Football League last Sunday after right tackle Jack Conklin tore his ACL in the second quarter of the Browns' 24-3 victory over the Bengals.
Jones, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State, came into the role for 52 snaps, exceeding his preseason expectations. The massive 6-8 374-pound rookie’s real test will come this weekend in his first career start against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He'll have his hands full facing off against Pittsburgh’s lethal linebacker, T.J. Watt, who recorded three sacks on Sunday in the Steelers' Week 1 loss to San Francisco.
Dawand Jones has the perfect opportunity to secure a starting position with the Cleveland Browns, whether on the right or left side of the offensive line.