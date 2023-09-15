3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 2 against Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Denzel Ward, CB
The Browns secondary held Joe Burrow to just 82 passing yards in Cleveland’s dominating defensive performance in the 24-3 victory against the Bengals.
Denzel Ward will be lined up opposite of Steelers WR George Pickens, who is now Pittsburgh’s WR1 with Diontae Johnson out with a hamstring injury, finished Week 1 with five receptions for 36 yards and zero touchdowns.
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin gave props to Cleveland’s cornerbacks when asked about facing them in week 2.
“To be blunt, I thought the corners won the game for them last week,” Tomlin said. “Their ability to stand on the line of scrimmage and challenge the Cincinnati Bengals, I thought, was really impressive.”
With Johnson out, Ward can keep Kenny Pickett to minimal passing yards just as he did with Joe Burrow.