3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 2 against Pittsburgh Steelers

3 players to watch in Week 2 as the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football

By Ethan Simpson

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns / Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
2. Denzel Ward, CB

The Browns secondary held Joe Burrow to just 82 passing yards in Cleveland’s dominating defensive performance in the 24-3 victory against the Bengals. 

Denzel Ward will be lined up opposite of Steelers WR George Pickens, who is now Pittsburgh’s WR1 with Diontae Johnson out with a hamstring injury, finished Week 1 with five receptions for 36 yards and zero touchdowns.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin gave props to Cleveland’s cornerbacks when asked about facing them in week 2.

“To be blunt, I thought the corners won the game for them last week,” Tomlin said. “Their ability to stand on the line of scrimmage and challenge the Cincinnati Bengals, I thought, was really impressive.”

With Johnson out, Ward can keep Kenny Pickett to minimal passing yards just as he did with Joe Burrow.  

