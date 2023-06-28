3 Cleveland Browns whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
These 3 Cleveland Browns players were once considered potential difference-makers but have recently seen their stocks drop
By Randy Gurzi
2. Nick Harris, Center
When the Browns elected to move on from J.C. Tretter, it was a move aimed at saving money. Letting him go in 2022 saved them $8.25 million but they weren't making the move if they didn't believe in the next man up.
Nick Harris was the one they tabbed to start in his place and he even took to the field in their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, his season ended on that drive as he went down with a knee injury on the second play.
With Harris out, Cleveland turned to their backup Ethan Pocic. Recently signed away from the Seattle Seahawks, Pocic wasn't expected to start but he not only filled in but wound up being one of the top centers in the NFL according to PFF.
Pocic was re-signed in the offseason, cementing his status as the starter for the near future. Originally, Harris looked set as the No. 2 center but following the 2023 NFL Draft, that might not be the case any longer.
Cleveland took Ohio State's Luke Wypler in the sixth round, which was much later than he was expected to go. Wypler has the potential to start one day but before then, he's going to be a capable reserve at center and guard.
His presence as well as the effectiveness Pocic played with have done a lot of damage to Harris' stock.