3 Cleveland Browns whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
These 3 Cleveland Browns players were once considered potential difference-makers but have recently seen their stocks drop
By Randy Gurzi
1. David Bell, Wide Receiver
Another player who took over for a released veteran last year was David Bell, although his happened in a different way.
Cleveland decided to cut Jarvis Landry early in the offseason but rumors persisted that he was willing to come back — and the Browns never seemed to rule it out despite having Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Any idea of a reunion went out the window when they used a third-round pick on David Bell from Purdue. While Bell wasn't a true slot receiver, he was expected to play in that role for the Browns and be a servicable No. 3 wideout as a rookie.
He did end up third on the depth chart but had just 24 receptions for 214 yards with no touchdowns. In all honesty, those numbers weren't bad since the offense was so run heavy — and some of the expectations being put on a rookie third-rounder were a bit unreasonable.
Bell still has a bright future in the NFL but the lack of stats in 2022 seems to have hurt his stock. As if that wasn't enough, he now finds himself buried on the depth chart with Cooper, DPJ, Elijah Moore, and Marquise Goodwin ahead of him. Throw in 2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman and it really won't be easy for Bell to get his stock back up.