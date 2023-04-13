3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be missed in 2023
Cleveland Browns player not missed No. 1 – John Johnson
Two offseasons ago when the Cleveland Browns signed John Johnson, I thought the defense was fixed. Johnson was one of the best safeties in the game and led one of the best defenses in the league before coming to Cleveland.
I’m not saying Johnson still won’t have success with a new team, but he wasn’t the right fit in Cleveland. Joe Woods was using Johnson as a half-field safety where he really struggled. Johnson was best moving around the field and in man coverage with a tight end over the middle.
With Grant Delpit already on the roster, Johnson was always a round peg trying to fit into a square hole. Not only did Johnson not fit the Browns scheme, but Juan Thornhill is a dream fit who was signed this offseason. Thornhill thrives as a half-field safety and will likely be a leader on this defense in 2023.
It remains to be seen if Delpit will ever develop into what everyone thinks he can be, but he has one more year to try and earn himself a big deal as a free agent in 2024. He has flashes of greatness, but the consistency just isn’t there. I do expect him to have a big season under the leadership of Schwartz.
I’m sure Johnson has regrets about signing with the Browns, but there will be zero regrets on letting him go as the safety group should be much improved next year.