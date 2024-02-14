3 cost-effective RBs the Browns should target in free agency
If the Cleveland Browns want to find a decent running back without breaking the bank, they should look at these 3 pending free agents
By Randy Gurzi
2. Devin Singletary
A product of Florida Atlantic, Devin Singletary spent the first four seasons of his NFL career playing for the Buffalo Bills. The former third-round pick never topped 1,000 yards for the Bills but he never recorded fewer than the 687 yards he had in his sophomore campaign. He also topped 800 yards in each of his final two years in Western New York.
Singletary then left ahead of the 2023 campaign, signing with the Houston Texans to work alongside Dameon Pierce. A pleasant surprise as a rookie, Pierce took a step in the wrong direction this year and Singletary took advantage.
After starting the year as the No. 2 back, Singletary wound up starting 10 games. He topped the 100-yard mark three times and finished with 898 yards and four touchdowns. His average per attempt was 4.2 yards which is actually the lowest of his career. In five years, Singletary has 4,049 yards with 20 touchdowns and has a healthy 4.6 yards per attempt average. He’s also decent as a receiver with 175 receptions for 1,164 yards and four touchdowns.
Again set for free agency, the Browns could have an inside track to landing Singletary thanks to Ken Dorsey, who was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo during the 2022 campaign when Singletary had 1,099 total yards from scrimmage. His speed and shiftiness would be a good contrast to Nick Chubb’s style of play meaning he can remain impactful even when Chubb is at 100 percent.