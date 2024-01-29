Browns news: Get to know recently signed offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
Ken Dorsey was hired by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and we get to know him more in today's news round-up
By Randy Gurzi
It was an interesting weekend for the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl — which will be a rematch from Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs won 31-20. That took center stage but the Cleveland Browns were making headlines of their own.
After interviewing several offensive coordinator candidates, they wound up bringing in Ken Dorsey who held the same title with the Buffalo Bills for the past year and a half. He was let go in November when the offense couldn't stop turning the ball over but landed on his feet as the replacement for Alex Van Pelt.
His role will be focused on quarterback development as Kevin Stefanski will likely continue to call plays. In today's Browns news round-up, we take some time to learn more about the newest member of the coaching staff.
Cleveland Browns news
3 things to know about the Browns’ new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey — Ashley Bastock, Cleveland.com
"Ohio State fans will remember him of course for his performance in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, in which Ohio State won the national title in double overtime. In that game Dorsey passed for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions."
Bastock discusses Dorsey's time with the Browns, which wasn't especially memorable. She even goes into detail on his tenure with the Bills which went from an extreme high to an extreme low in the blink of an eye. Another piece of information she reminds us all of is the fact that Dorsey and the Miami Hurricanes lost in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl to Ohio State in double overtime. That gave the Buckeyes the National Championship that year.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson recruiting Tee Higgins to ‘come on over to The Land’ — Michael Blinn, NY Post
“We’re gonna take good care of you. The Cleveland fans are gonna love you to death. We got the Clemson ties. We ain’t get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity. So like, man, come on over to The Land.”
Watson was speaking with his trainer Quincy Avery on their podcast and the two started to discuss Tee Higgins, who is set for free agency. Higgins has topped 1,000 yards receiving in two of his four seasons and is just 25 years of age. The Browns should probably listen to Watson on this one.
Browns new OC Ken Dorsey has done wonders with former quarterbacks — DPD
While Dorsey's tenure in Buffalo didn't end well, he's going to join the Browns with one purpose — to help them get the most out of Deshaun Watson. Thankfully, he has a great resume when it comes to working with quarterbacks. He helped Josh Allen correct his accuracy concerns and was the QB coach when Cam Newton won the NFL MVP. That's why he was the top target for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Ber
Browns Twitter overreacting to Kellen Moore loss as Cowboys fans laugh at Eagles — DPD
The night before hiring Dorsey, Browns fans took to social media to lament the fact that Kellen Moore chose to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead of being upset about this, they should look at the reaction of the Dallas Cowboys fans who know Moore better than any fan base. Their excitement about facing "Curl Route Kellen Moore" twice per year should ease any concerns.