Deshaun Watson reveals free agent wish and Browns should listen
Should the Cleveland Browns listen to Deshaun Watson this time as he recruits a key free agent?
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson missed the majority of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury but he's ready to get back on the field in 2024. He's even starting to recruit pending free agents to the Cleveland Browns — and just revealed a huge target for the team to go after.
While speaking with Quincy Avery on their 'QB Unplugged Podcast', Avery brought up Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Watson was thrilled with the idea and quickly took over — telling Higgins why he should be willing to come to Cleveland.
"Hey Tee, let me tell you what's up with this man, you gonna get the ball, we wanna pass the ball. We gonna pass a lot. And we're gonna take good care of you," Watson added. "The Cleveland fans are gonna love you – they gonna love you to death. And we got the Clemson ties. We didn't get a chance to play together but this is our opportunity. So come on over to the land, man."
Higgins was the first pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati. He had 908 yards as a rookie and then topped 1,000 in each of the next two years. In all, he has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. As good as he's been, the Bengals aren't expected to retain him since they'll be paying Ja'Marr Chase very soon.
Browns should listen to Deshaun Watson this time
Last year, Watson had another target in mind as he wished for a reunion with DeAndre Hopkins. Cleveland had some interest but in the end, they felt good with Amari Cooper as the No. 1 target and Elijah Moore at No. 2.
Cooper went on to have a record-breaking year but Moore wasn't as explosive as they hoped. As for Hopkins, he signed with the Tennessee Titans and had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards with 14 touchdowns. Throughout the season, fans debated whether or not the team was wrong not to pursue Hopkins more aggressively.
This year, they should listen to Watson and roll out the red carpet for Higgins, who is just 25 years of age. The 6-foot-4, 219 pound wideout can serve as the WR1 of the future for Cleveland and would take pressure off of Cooper. And for those thinking it could be too many targets, Watson has already said they're going to pass the ball — a lot.
The only question would be how his contract would work. The Browns are in the red right now with salary cap space but Andrew Berry has always been able to work his magic. Perhaps he can do so again and land this prized target.