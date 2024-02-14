3 cost-effective RBs the Browns should target in free agency
If the Cleveland Browns want to find a decent running back without breaking the bank, they should look at these 3 pending free agents
By Randy Gurzi
1. Zack Moss
Another running back who worked under Ken Dorsey was Zac Moss, who was with the Buffalo Bills from 2020 through the first five games of 2022. A third-round pick from Utah, Moss was never a starter for the Bills but did well as the No. 2 behind Devin Singletary. In 31 appearances, he recorded 917 yards and eight touchdowns. He did most of that damage during his first two seasons and was then traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.
Moss ran for 369 yards and a touchdown in eight games and then had a breakout campaign in 2023. Filling in for Jonathan Taylor early on, Moss played in 14 games with eight starts and ran for 794 yards with five touchdowns. He added 192 yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions, finishing just under 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
Now set for free agency, Moss — who is cousins with former NFL wide receivers Santana and Sinorice Moss — could be looking for a new home. If there are no starting opportunities for him, he might be willing to rejoin Dorsey and serve as the starter in place of Chubb early. He would then give the Browns someone capable of carrying the load whenever they needed to turn to him — without breaking the bank the way one of the star backs would.