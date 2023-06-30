3 critical stretches in the Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
Every game counts, but for the Cleveland Browns these three stretches in 2023 will matter the most
By John Suchan
No. 2: Three games out west
The Browns travel to play the Seattle Seahawks in late October and they haven't played out there in eight seasons. Cleveland's only played in Seattle twice since returning to the NFL in 1999. The last Browns team to win out there was in 1989 when Bernie Kosar wound up leading them back to another AFC Championship Game.
After hopefully pulling off a rare win in Seattle, Cleveland returns to the west to first play the Denver Broncos in Week 12 and then to LA to play the Rams in Week 13. Neither of these teams was good a season ago, but winning on the road is always a challenge and chances are both these opponents will be much better.
Sean Payton is now the coach in Denver and Sean McVay will likely rebound with his team in LA. He had just been to the Super Bowl two years ago. So Cleveland must not take either of these squads lightly. If they can win both games that would be ideal but splitting the games wouldn't be too bad either.