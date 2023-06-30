3 critical stretches in the Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
Every game counts, but for the Cleveland Browns these three stretches in 2023 will matter the most
By John Suchan
No. 3: The December slate
The end of any season is usually pretty critical because NFL teams are vying for playoff positioning or in the Browns case, still holding on to a remote shot at a playoff berth.
This December, Cleveland has games at home against the usually lowly Chicago Bears and New York Jets. They also get a home game against the rising Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cleveland will also go to the Lone Star State to play the Houston Texans. All of these teams, despite their previous campaigns, could all reverse their fortunes. The NFL is a league where a team can go from last place to a Super Bowl appearance (see the Cincinnati Bengals).
Obviously, the Browns would have to come into December with a decent record and still be in the hunt for the postseason. But if they can be there and within striking distance then these last series of matchups are looking favorable as we approach the 2023 season.
Also, the fact that they play three games at home with the Dawg Pound supporting them may give them some momentum. The weather in Cleveland, especially in December can be very unpredictable but we can usually count on at least one or two games at this stage that are windy and ice cold. Hopefully, in this season, that is used as an advantage.