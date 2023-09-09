3 crucial X-factors in Browns Week 1 game against Cincinnati
• An under-the-radar pass-rusher
• An offensive tackle who needs to step up
• This playmaker can break open the game
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, WR
One of the many moves the Cleveland Browns made this offseason was to bring in wide receiver Elijah Moore. A former second-round pick for the New York Jets in 2021, Moore wasn't being utilized by Gang Green and was sent to the Browns — along with the 74th overall pick which was used on Cedric Tillman — in exchange for the 42nd overall selection.
Moore has 80 receptions for 984 yards with six touchdowns in his first two seasons but wasn't heavily involved in the offense down the stretch. That shouldn't be the case in Cleveland since head coach Kevin Stefanski has been excited about Moore's skillset — even getting him used to playing out of the backfield.
The fresh start for Moore could lead to a breakout campaign and he should be a huge factor as early as Week 1. Having said that, he will draw a tough matchup for much of the game.
Moore, who is capable of playing outside as well as in the slot, is likely to shift inside often due to the presence of Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. With that being the case, he will surely see a lot of Mike Hilton.
A former defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hilton is entering his third season with the Bengals. He's known as one of the top cornerbacks in the game and will be ready to face off with Moore.
If the Cleveland wideout can get the best of him, that will be a huge advantage for the Browns in the latest Battle of Ohio.