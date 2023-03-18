3 current Cleveland Browns now on the bubble after early free agency moves
At this point, it's safe to say the first wave of free agency is over as the majority of the high-priced free agents have found their homes. The Cleveland Browns were active during that period, landing some potential game-changers such as Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, and Ogbo Okoronkwo.
They also landed some depth pieces including Jordan Akins, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst, Jr. With all the news faces, it's time to look at the current members of the roster and see which three players might now be on the bubble.
3. Harrison Bryant, TE
On Friday afternoon, the Browns agreed to terms with Jordan Akins, who spent the past five seasons with the Houston Texans (he was signed by the New York Giants in 2022 but went back to Houston when he didn't make the 53-man roster).
For three of those years, Akins worked alongside current Cleveland quarterback, Deshaun Watson. The familiarity the two have with one another will be a great addition to the offense but it could hurt the standing of Harrison Bryant who currently occupies the No. 2 spot behind David Njoku.
A fourth-round pick in 2020, Bryant is coming off a frustrating campaign and could find himself in danger of not making the roster. It's clear with Akins' $5.2 million deal over the next two seasons that he's not going to be the third tight end.
That means Bryant will be battling for that role and with only one year on his rookie deal and a loaded class coming up in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cleveland might decide to go in a completely different direction.