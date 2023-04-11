3 defensive ends Browns can still sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
There aren't a lot of positions that look weak for the Cleveland Browns right now but they could definitely stand to add some depth at a few spots. One area where that's especially true is at defensive end.
Myles Garrett has one spot locked down and they did add Ogbo Okoronkwo but outside of those two, there aren't a lot of sure-fire producers. That's why it would be wise for the Browns to make a move and sign one of these three free agents, rather than simply hope for someone to fall to them in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Browns EDGE target No. 3: Yannick Ngakoue
Before Cleveland signed Okoronkwo, there were ties being made to Yannick Ngakoue. A former third-round pick in 2016 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue has become a bit of a journeyman and was in talks with Cleveland a couple of years ago.
An agent switch apparently messed up those discussions and Ngakogue continued to make his rounds throughout the league. He spent 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts, following a one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.
He split his time in 2020 with two teams, starting with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite his continued travels, Ngakoue has produced everywhere he's gone. In seven seasons, he has 202 tackles and 65 sacks — including 19.5 the past two years.
Now in April, he's still without a team but could be a smart pick-up for the Browns. His talent as an edge rusher would give them two capable players across from their All-Pro — and it's not as if there can ever be too many pass rushers.