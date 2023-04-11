3 defensive ends Browns can still sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns EDGE target No. 2: Bud Dupree
This one could be a but of a roll of the dice due to injury concerns but it could be worth the gamble. A former first-round pick from Kentucky, Bud Dupree spent six seasons in the AFC North playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As a member of the Browns most hated rival, he had 231 tackles and 39.5 sacks — including 11 in 2019 followed by eight in 2020 when he played just 11 games.
Dupree then signed a huge deal with the Tennessee Titans but found himself released after just two years. He continued to deal with injuries and played in just 11 games in each of those campaigns. He finished with just 35 tackles and seven sacks for the Titans and is now looking for a new home.
The reason Cleveland could make sense is that it would allow him to return to his role as the No. 2 pass rusher, which is where he thrived in Pittsburgh. Playing across from T.J. Watt led to his impressive numbers with the Steelers and he would find just as many favorable matchups with Myles Garrett taking a lot of the attention away from him.
Another concern outside of durability might be that he never actually played defensive end but has always been a stand-up pass rusher in a 3-4 defense. However, the Browns just added Ogbo Okoronkwo who has also played in this role. On top of that, Dupree is 6-foot-4 and 269 pounds, so he has more than enough size to make the move.