3 draft picks Browns got right and 2 they will regret
Browns pick they got right: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
With their second pick in Round 4, the Browns went back to the defensive line but this time, it was for an EDGE. Their choice was Isaiah McGuire from Missouri, who had 14.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
In addition to being able to get after the quarterback while facing SEC talent, McGuire is considered a strong leader by his former collegiate teammates.
Noah Weiskopf of Browns Digest looked at how McGuire is viewed by teammates and while he's said to be quiet — prefers to let his actions make the noise — he was praised for his high motor and the way he fired up teammates.
"Obviously he has the intangibles, he has the size, the bend, the strength. He's a passionate player and his energy is contagious. When you see him all hyped up doing the celebrations and stuff, encouraging teammates, it is all contagious and rubs off on you."- Kristian Williams via Weiskopf
McGuire joins a very good group of defensive ends, led by All-Pro and Cleveland's all-time sack leader Myles Garrett. They recently signed Ogbo Okoronkwo to play across from Garrett and they have Alex Wright who was a third-round pick form UAB a season ago.
Jim Schwartz is known to rotate his defensive linemen and McGuire gives him one more capable player that is sure to win fans over quickly — just as he did with his collegiate teammates.