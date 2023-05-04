3 draft picks Browns got right and 2 they will regret
Browns pick they will regret: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
To be honest, this was a pretty solid draft overall for Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry so it was hard to find two solid "regrettable" draft picks for this list. So why does Cameron Mitchell end up making the cut? Simply because there were players available that filled a bigger need at other positions when he was selected.
While it's true the draft needs to be concerned about overall value over need, especially in Round 5 and beyond, there were several players that could have given them similar — if not better — value while also addressing those needs.
Without a clear-cut third running back, they could have taken Israel Abanikanda from Pitt, Chase Brown from Illinois, or Oklahoma's Eric Gray. Safety is also a need and Florida State's Jammie Robinson was there, as was Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson. They might have even gone linebacker with Noah Sewell from Oregon on the board.
Of course, Mitchell could wind up moving to safety (as some have hinted) which would help this selection look better. But if not, he joins a cornerback corps that includes Denzel Ward, (former Northwestern teammate) Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson, and A.J. Green. Without any of them leaving, it's going to be hard for Mitchell to see the field at corner.