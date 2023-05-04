3 draft picks Browns got right and 2 they will regret
Browns pick they will regret: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
Out of all the picks the Browns made over the weekend, none has been debated as much as their decision to take Siaki Ika at No. 98 overall. While it's true he plays a position of great need, there's a debate as to whether or not they reached for that position.
Ika, who came into the Combine at 335 pounds, played closer to 355 pounds during the season. He proved while at Baylor to be a run stuffer who was hard to move. But in the NFL, you need to be more than a body to have success, you have to show some athleticism as well.
Throughout his career, Ika has been praised as a nose tackle with athletic traits but that wasn't the case at the Scouting Combine. In Indy, he finished near the bottom of every drill for defensive tackles and that was even after dropping the weight to be more nimble.
Once all was said and done, he had a 2.75 Relative Athletic Score, which comes in incredibly low. Like historically low.
Even with that being the case, there's a belief Ika will be a huge hit because Jim Schwartz likes him. He also said Ika is no longer a dump truck but will be a Ferrari.
Well, he needs to be a dump truck because that's what run-stuffing nose tackles do. And they could have gotten one much later to do that job.