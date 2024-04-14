3 draft picks the Browns gave up on too soon: John Dorsey lacked patience
John Dorsey pulled the plug on these 3 Browns draft picks too early
By Randy Gurzi
1. Emmanuel Ogbah, DE
For some odd reason, John Dorsey never seemed to care enough about depth. He cut Carl Nassib despite the former third-round pick proving he can be a solid rotational player and spot starter. That left the Browns thin behind Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah.
Then in 2019, he decided once again to get rid of a player who could have offered great depth. This time, it was Ogbah who had been a starter for three seasons.
Selected at No. 32 overall in 2016 (technically a second-round pick since the New England Patriots were stripped of their first selection), Ogbah had 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He wasn't someone to build their defense around but was a solid starter across from Myles Garrett.
He also could have been a great rotational pass-rusher, which is what he would have been in 2019 if he wasn't traded.
Dorsey added Olivier Vernon in a trade with the New York Giants and promptly sent Ogbah to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Eric Murray. This move wasn't just short-sighted since it left them thin on the defensive line but also failed to take Vernon's injury history into consideration.
As good as he was at getting after the quarterback, Vernon missed nine games in the previous two seasons. That continued in Cleveland as he missed six games in 2019 and two in 2020. With him out, they struggled to help Garrett generate any pressure.
Ogbah, on the other hand, had 5.5 sacks in 10 games for the Chiefs in 2019. He did tear his ACL that year but bounced back with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 with nine sacks. He added nine more in 2021 and finished with 24.5 in four seasons for the Dolphins and has 42.5 in his career.