3 early standouts at Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp
• Jakeem Grant, Sione Takitaki look healthy
• Jim Schwartz has the Browns D fired up
• Don't forget about David Bell
By Randy Gurzi
Four days of practices are in the books for the Cleveland Browns as they're moving along in training camp. This year, they're out in West Virginia at The Greenbrier, and while fans haven't been in attendance, the news has been coming out in a hurry from those covering the sessions.
The first few days were full of drills but on Tuesday, there were some "real football" moments. Let's look back over the first few days and identify a few standouts.
3. Jakeem Grant, Returner and Sione Takitaki, Linebacker
It might not seem like much, but both Jakeem Grant and Sione Takitaki were out there this week running football drills — which is huge.
Seeing Grant, who tore his Achilles in training camp last season, on the field isn't a major surprise since he had so much time to recover. However, he's 30 years of age and it's not always a given that players over 30 will bounce back from this type of injury.
So far, Grant appears to be himself. He hasn't been going full speed on returns but videos from Friday showed he can move swiftly despite the injury.
While Grant was expected to be out there this early, Takitaki was not. The veteran linebacker suffered a torn ACL in December and seemed destined to start the season on the PUP. Not only did he avoid that designation but he's been doing drills in West Virginia.
Before his injury, Takitaki was pressed into action at the MIKE linebacker spot and his play improved drastically. Now, he's looking to get back to full health and build upon the success he had in 2022.