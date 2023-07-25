Can Browns LB Sione Takitaki bounce back in 2023?
Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki was having a career season until a torn ACL in Week 13 sidelined him for the rest of the year, but a healthy 2023 could lead to his best campaign yet.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki was having a career season until a torn ACL in Week 13 sidelined him for the final five games of the year. The 2019 third-round pick assumed a larger role with the defense last year, playing in all 12 games until his injury.
Takitaki signed a one-year deal to remain in Cleveland this offseason and is looking to continue his role within the defense. After undergoing surgery on his injured knee, Takitaki has been participating in individual drills at training camp in West Virginia.
But can Takitaki continue where he left off before his ACL tear?
According to PerformanceHealth.com, Linebackers have the highest ACL injury rates of any member of the defense.
“Between covering tight ends and tackling running backs, linebackers are pushing their bodies to the limit, often at the detriment of their knees. Meanwhile, defensive backs and defensive ends are both below average in incidences of ACL injuries per player.”
In the past, there have been players that have returned from an ACL injury to have one of the best seasons of their careers.
After Von Miller tore his ACL in 2013, he returned in 2014 to play in 16 games and record 59 total tackles, the fourth most in his career.
If Takitaki can remain healthy throughout 2023, he should have no issue surpassing his numbers from last season.
2022:
- 12 Games
- 71 Total Tackles (36 Solo - 35 Assisted - 4 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 1 Quarterback Hit
- 1 Forced Fumble