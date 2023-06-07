4 underrated moves the Cleveland Browns made in 2023 offseason
By Randy Gurzi
This has been a strong offseason for general manager Andrew Berry, who added a lot of talent to the Cleveland Browns roster. Berry was able to bring in a couple of big names in free agency, signing safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson
He also made two high-profile trades with EDGE Za'Darius Smith and wide receiver Elijah Moore now wearing the orange and browns.
These moves have been good enough that four other transactions have gone slightly under the radar. Here we check out these four underrated moves from the Browns during the 2023 offseason.
4. Re-signing both Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki
The Browns had a lot of injuries at linebacker but they still liked the talent they had. The problem was, there were several players hitting the open market.
Cleveland made sure to keep two of their own as they came to terms with both Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker. Takitaki, a former third-round pick out of BYU in 2019, started to really come on strong before an ACL ended his season.
Typically an outside linebacker, Takitaki rose to the challenge when he moved to the MIKE position. He finished with a career-high 71 tackles despite playing just 12 games.
Walker, who came over in 2021 from the Indianapolis Colts, also ended the season on IR but before he went down, he was emerging as a vocal and emotional leader on defense. He appeared in just three games but during his first season in Cleveland, he racked up 113 tackles in 13 games.
Cleveland added talent to the defensive line as well as the secondary but they were able to focus on those glaring needs thanks to first re-signing two players they know can do the job in the middle of the defense.