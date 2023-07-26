3 early standouts at Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. David Bell, WR
With the addition of several wideouts such as Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin, it's been easy to overlook David Bell. A third-round pick from 2022, Bell had 24 receptions on 35 targets as a rookie for 214 yards.
There were some extremely unfair expectations placed on him heading into his rookie campaign but the truth is, Bell did everything that was expected of him and even excelled when it came to beating man coverage.
According to PFF data, the only rookies to create more separation than Bell in 2022 were Khalil Shakir, Garrett Wilson, and Skyy Moore. And considering the fact that he's expected to continue to play in the slot, this is extremely promising.
Bell, who might end up with more time now that Marquise Goodwin was sidelined with blood clots, has come into camp for his second season ready to take on a larger role. He also got more time this week with Amari Cooper sidelined.
While it's still early in camp, Bell has looked poised and confident, and on Tuesday, Deshaun Watson looked his way often. He was even one of the few players to get the best of the defense in the 7-on-7 drills as Watson hit him in tight coverage for a touchdown.
Cleveland is expected to pass the ball more in 2023 which means Bell is going to have a role despite being widely overlooked. He should be able to capitalize on each opportunity just as he's doing now with the extra snaps due to the absence of Cooper and Goodwin.