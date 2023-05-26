3 early standouts at Cleveland Browns OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns DT, Maurice Hurst. Jr.
There were a couple of big additions to the defensive line this offseason, headlined by Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie Siaki Ika. While they were getting the attention leading up to OTAs, it's one of the quieter signings standing out so far.
Maurice Hurst, Jr., a former standout at Michigan, was added for depth at defensive tackle — and so far, he's proving to be much more than that. Early on, he's been making waves and Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com says he's even taken snaps with the first team.
"Hurst looked good on Wednesday in individual and team drills, getting a lot of reps in the latter -- including with the first team. Now granted, some key names weren’t there and Siaki Ika and Dalvin Tomlinson (arguably the only sure-fire interior starter) are still trying to get acclimated. There’s only so much to take from these workouts in particular, too, but Hurst’s rushing ability could allow him the chance at a resurgence year in Cleveland."- Bastock, Cleveland.com
A former fifth-round pick, Hurst has always had the talent but he entered the league with concerns about a heart condition that caused his draft stock to plummet. Since entering the league, he's proven he belongs and while concerns over his heart haven't been an issue, his overall durability has.
Hurst has played just two games over the past two seasons and is looking to put that behind him with the Browns.
As he's already showing, if he can stay on the field, his ability to rush the passer from the interior is going to be a huge plus on this defensive line.