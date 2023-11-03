3 Factors that could change the outcome for the Browns on Sunday
Even in a game the Cleveland Browns should win, these three factors could affect the outcome.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Factor No. 2 – Injuries
Spoiler alert, the Deshaun Watson situation is the biggest factor, so for this portion, I want to focus on the remaining injuries the Browns are facing which could make this matchup much more difficult.
The two biggest names who could be missing the game are Dawand Jones (right tackle) and Greg Newsome (cornerback). Both left the Seattle game early and are likely the biggest threats to missing the game on Sunday.
Each player would be a huge loss because of the depth of the position. Should Newsome miss the game it forces Cameron Mitchel into the nickel spot, and we saw last week he was targeted heavily and didn’t hold up as well as Newsome. We can’t be too upset, he’s a rookie fifth-round pick who is being thrown into the rotation, but it certainly makes things tougher.
The bigger loss will be Jones who is already backing up the injured Jack Conklin. With Jones out, we now move to James Hudson who has some starting experience but hasn’t really proven he can be an NFL starter.
The bigger issue is that Cleveland has next to no depth should someone face an injury on Sunday. Remember, Jedrick Willis is nursing a foot and ankle injury and has also missed some practice time.
It appears that Grant Delpit who left the game briefly on Sunday and returned is progressing to play, but we must be careful he doesn’t have a setback in practice as well. Injuries are part of the game, but the Cleveland Browns could be extremely short-handed on Sunday which will make getting a victory that much tougher.