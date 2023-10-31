Cardinals vs. Browns prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 9
A full betting preview for the Cleveland Browns' Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will return home to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It isn’t the prettiest game on the Week 9 slate, but one that the Browns should win.
Cleveland saw their two-game win streak snapped by the Seahawks last week, who won 24-20. Arizona suffered their fifth-straight loss last week, losing to the Ravens by seven points.
Can the Browns take care of business against the lowly Cardinals? Or will rookie Clayton Tune pull off one of the biggest upsets this season? Below, we’ll break down this Week 9 matchup and give our prediction using odds from DraftKings.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Cardinals vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-2 straight up in Arizona’s last seven games
- Cardinals are 0-7 straight up in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in Cleveland’s past seven home games
- Browns are 1-7 straight up in their past eight games vs. NFC West teams
Cardinals vs. Browns Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Kyler Murray - QB - PUP-R
- Damien Williams - RB - Questionable
- Krys Barnes - LB - Questionable
- Greg Dortch - WR - Questionable
- Kevin Strong - DE - Questionable
Browns Injury Report
- Greg Newsome II - CB - Questionable
- Alex Wright - DE - Questionable
- Ty Nsekhe - OT - Questionable
- Za’Darius Smith - DE - Questionable
- Deshaun Watson - QB - Questionable
Cardinals vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
- Game Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Cardinals Record: 1-7
- Browns Record: 4-3
Cardinals vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Marquise Brown: "Hollywood" Brown has been one of the few playmakers for the Cardinals this season. The veteran wide receiver leads the team in receptions (38), targets (69), receiving yards (416), and touchdowns (4). Cardinals rookie QB Clayton Tune will be looking toward Brown’s way a lot on Sunday afternoon as he’ll have to get rid of the ball quickly, with Myles Garrett playing at an all-time high.
Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford: The second-year running back had a quiet performance last week against the Seahawks, rushing for 37 yards on nine carries. Ford will look to get back into the swing of things against the Cardinals, who allow 130.6 rushing yards per game (eighth-most in the NFL) and 11 rushing touchdowns. This season, the 24-year-old running back has 487 total yards and four total touchdowns.
Cardinals vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
To no one’s surprise, the Browns are eight-point favorites at home as they get the chance to play a rookie quarterback in Tune. The Cardinals’ offense has had its good moments, but that was with Josh Dobbs under center. Now Tune will have to face a Browns’ defense that is ranked first in passing yards allowed (163.3) and has brought the blitz 101 times this season.
Browns QB P.J. Walker hasn’t played well in relief of Deshaun Watson, but I believe he can play better as Cleveland leans on their RB duo of Jerome Ford/Kareem Hunt. As much as I want to take the Browns to cover the spread, I’ll lean towards the UNDER.
