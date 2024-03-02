3 first-round mistakes that continue to haunt the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have been better as of late, but these first-round mistakes are still bothersome
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jed Wills hasn't worked out
Andrew Berry has done a phenomenal job as the general manager of the Browns overall. He's built roster that was deep enough to withstand nearly 20 players going to the IR during the 2023 season.
Despite all the injuries, they still won 11 games. While they lost in the first round of the NFL playoffs, most teams wouldn't have been able to even make it that far. But that doesn't mean every move Berry makes has worked out.
In fact, the very first draft pick that he had made has yet to pay off. In 2020 Berry used the 10th overall selection on Jedrick Wills, Jr. out of Alabama. At the time Wills was a highly sought-after offensive tackle prospect, who had played on the right side for the Crimson Tide. Cleveland converted him to a left tackle and despite having restrictions due to Covid that offseason, he made a successful transition to the blindside.
Things have gone in the opposite direction for Wills since that year. He struggled with nagging injuries throughout the next three years, finishing 2023 on the IR. When he was playing, he was accused of not giving 100 percent effort, and his poor body language did him no favors with the fan base.
Making matters worse, the Browns picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. That means Wills has a fully guaranteed salary in 2024 and won't be going anywhere. He could find himself benched, but he will still be making nearly $15 million to sit and watch.