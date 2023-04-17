3 Former Browns we'll be glad are gone, 2 we'll wish stayed
One thing that's true about Cleveland Browns fans is that they're incredibly loyal. They love their team and will sometimes overvalue the guys wearing orange and brown simply due to pride in their franchise.
That doesn't mean every player gets the red-carpet treatment. For example, here's a look at five players who left this offseason including three that fans are happy won't be back and two they will miss.
Browns player we're glad is gone: Taven Bryan
With Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson each out after just one season, the Browns brought in Taven Bryan from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He too was given a one-year deal and there was some hope in this signing.
Bryan never lived up to his status as the No. 29 overall pick in 2018 but he still had talent as an interior pass rusher. Cleveland basically had a low-risk signing with a possible high payoff.
Unfortunately, the move didn't work out as well as hoped. Bryan did start 16 games but had just 26 tackles and three sacks. Cleveland then showed no interest in re-signing him and Bryan landed with the Colts on a one-year contract.
The Browns will now turn to Dalvin Tomlinson and might still bring in more help during the 2023 NFL Draft. As for Bryan, he's not a bad player but he was part of one of the worst defensive lines in the league when it came to stopping the run. And really, outside of Myles Garrett, they weren't any better in the pass-rushing department.
That's why Bryan is a player no one in the Dawg Pound is likely to miss.