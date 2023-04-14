Gervon Dexter met with the Browns as a pre-draft visit
On Friday, the Cleveland Browns were busy meeting with prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. They had Jammie Robinson come in and spent time with the Florida State defensive back. But he wasn't the only defender they spoke with as Gervon Dexter, Sr. from Florida has also met with the decision-makers in Berea.
Dexter fills a need on the Browns defense, one that they've been diligent in addressing this offseason. After seeing their defensive line bullied on the ground throughout the 2022 campaign, they decided to overhaul their defensive tackles.
Taven Bryan is out and there's some speculation that Perrion Winfrey could now be on thin ice following his recent off-field issues.
So far, they've added three veterans as the Browns signed Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill. Of the trio, Tomlinson was the big fish as he signed a massive four-year, $57 million deal. Hurst, a former Michigan standout, is an interesting signing due to his talent but he's struggled with health.
As for Hill, he was a former second-round pick but never lived up to expectations due in large part to maturity concerns.
It's clear the Browns aren't banking on those players handling the load alone as they're now doing their due diligence on defensive tackle prospects such as Dexter. Measuring 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Dexter has more than enough size to play the position and athletically, he's pretty impressive as well.
The problem is, he's been called slow off the snap by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who says Dexter also needs to improve his hand usage in order to find success at the next level.
Even so, the athletic traits are what this front office looks for, since they know technique can be corrected. Dexter, who is still fairly new to the game after joining late in high school, could be well worth the investment it will take to get the most out of him.