Browns have versatile safety Jammie Robinson in for pre-draft visit
With the 2023 NFL Draft nearly here, the Cleveland Browns are continuing to ramp up their pre-draft work. On Friday, it was reported that they were meeting with including Jammie Robinson from Florida State.
Cleveland didn't release any statements about the meeting but instead, it was Robinson who made it known when he shared an image from inside the Berea facilities.
Robinson, who began his career at South Carolina, has been a versatile defensive back for four seasons in the NCAA. He finished his career with 318 tackles, seven picks, and 16 pass defenses.
He's done damage from several positions as he's lined up in the box as well as in the deep safety role. To top it off, he's covered receivers in the slot as well, playing a nickel role for the Seminoles.
As is often the case with prospects, there are those who are hyper-focused on areas of weakness for Robinson. One of the primary areas of concern would be his fit in the NFL since he's not a true safety or nickel-back. But one AFC Scout, according to NFL.com, wisely says that's overthinking it because Robinson can play.
"I’ve heard the argument that you can’t play him at safety and he’s not a true nickel. That’s overthinking it. You find a place for him because he can ball."- Anonymous AFC Scout
Is Jammie Robinson a fit with the Cleveland Browns?
Robinson would fit nicely with Cleveland as the third safety, replacing Ronnie Harrison. His ability to line up in either safety spot makes him the perfect candidate for this role but he can also get onto the field with Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit due to his coverage skills in the slot.
Robinson, once considered a potential fourth-round pick, has been garnering a lot of attention leading up to the draft. With that being the case, he might end up being a player the Browns would have to target at pick 74 (maybe 98 if they're lucky), should they decide to bring him in.