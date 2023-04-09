4 players the Cleveland Browns must avoid at all costs in the 2023 NFL Draft
With eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of options. They can package their selections to move up or they can stay put and take more shots at the dart board.
Whatever they decide, they need to make sure they hit on as many of their selections as possible. With no first or second-round pick this season as well as no first-rounder in 2024, they need to make sure they get the picks they do have right.
That's why it would be best for them to avoid these four players who wouldn't be ideal fits for their roster.
Browns player to avoid No. 4: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
When the 2022 season began, Noah Sewell was a name to watch. The Oregon linebacker had a famous name thanks to his older brother, Penei Sewell, who has been a solid offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions.
He also had 114 tackles in 2021 to go with four sacks — which led to the expectation that he would be one of the few linebackers with a first-round grade.
That's not the case now as he fell off a bit during his final season at Oregon. He was also decent, but not mind-blowing, at the Combine. In the end, he's a 246-pound throwback player who would be better served as a 3-4 inside linebacker that can focus on attacking the run.
In Cleveland, he likely wouldn't see the field much, especially if Anthony Walker stays healthy. And even then, Sione Takitaki was able to take over as the MIKE, leaving someone such as Sewell too far down the depth chart.