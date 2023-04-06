3 hypothetical Cleveland Browns draft day trades
Armed with eight picks and not enough spots on the roster for that many rookies, the Cleveland Browns could look to make a trade — or two — during the 2023 NFL Draft.
While there's an outside chance they could try and send a veteran player in a package in order to move up, a safer bet is that they would look to trade picks alone. With that being the case, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report had three hypothetical trades Cleveland could make to get back into the second round.
Projected Trade: Cleveland Browns trade picks 74, 111, and 140 to Carolina for the 39th pick
As Tansey says in his piece, the Browns aren't likely to get back into the first round — after that pick was surrendered to the Houston Texans in the Deshaun Watson trade last season. However, they can try and jump back into the second round after sending pick No. 42 to the New York Jets for Elijah Moore and pick 74.
His first projected pick is for Cleveland to send No. 74, 111, and 140 to the Carolina Panthers for the 39th pick.
Would this trade be good for the Browns?
This would be a very interesting move since it would move Cleveland ahead of its original spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. It would also cost just a fourth and fifth-round pick, and they have two of each. This would be ideal since they would still be able to target decent talent at picks 126 and 142 while getting a borderline first-round talent as well.
But as is always the case, the question of worth comes down to who is avaiable.
Players worth making the move for
Cleveland recently met with Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson who would be a great fit and it might take this type of leap to land him. Other potential targets could include a deep-threat wideout such as Jalin Hyatt or an edge rusher with first-round talent that slides — perhaps B.J. Ojulari or Adetomiwa Adebawore.