3 Former Browns we'll be glad are gone, 2 we'll wish stayed
Browns player we're glad is gone: Jadeveon Clowney
When the Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney ahead of the 2021 season, it seemed like a perfect match. A former No. 1 overall pick, Clowney never developed into the dominant force he seemed he should be while playing for South Carolina. Still, he was a very good defensive end — especially when playing on the same line as an elite pass rusher.
That's what Cleveland had with Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick from 2017. Garrett and Clowney each benefited from the presence of the other as Garrett set the franchise record with 16 sacks that season. As for Clowney, he turned back the clock and had his best campaign since 2018, recording nine sacks — just a half-sack shy of his personal best.
He then re-signed in 2022 but was nowhere near as effective. Clowney finished the year with 28 tackles and two sacks, while missing five games. One of the weeks he sat out was due to being sent home for complaining about the coaching staff and Garrett — who he said got the favorable matchups (well, of course he did, he's Myles Garrett).
Clowney also was accused of not taking the field in one of their meetings with Baltimore unless he knew it was a pass-rushing situation.
There was already a lot to look past with Clowney. He not only had a lot of durability concerns but he also took far too much time in the offseason to sign, and has been accused of simply trying to avoid offseason work. With all of that being put together, he feels like a player no one is going to miss.