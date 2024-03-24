3 former Browns who are still having trouble finding jobs
These 3 former Browns have yet to find a new home in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jacob Phillips, LB
Jacob Phillips was a huge part of the LSU team that won it all in 2019. Despite Patrick Queen going in Round 1 and getting all the love — deservedly so — it was Phillips who led the team in tackles. As a junior, he racked up 113 tackles with 7.5 going for a loss. He then declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.
In need of linebacker depth, the Browns added him in Round 3, at No. 97 overall — which was the pick they acquired when they traded Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans.
As a rookie, Phillips missed seven games but came on strong late in the year. He started three games and had 10 tackles in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He added five more in the playoffs and was expected to have an increased role in 2021.
That never happened as Phillips struggled to stay healthy for the next three seasons. A biceps injury sent him to the IR that year and he played in just four games. He returned in 2022 and was elevated to a starting role when Anthony Walker was injured. That lasted four games before he was again sent to the IR, this time due to a pectoral injury.
A torn pec again sent him to the IR in 2023 as he missed the entire campaign. In all, Phillips played in just 20 games in four seasons. Despite showing plenty of promise, that lack of durability has turned teams off. He might need to prove he's healthy before anyone brings him in but at this point, it appears he's not on the radar for anyone.