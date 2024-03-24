3 former Browns who are still having trouble finding jobs
These 3 former Browns have yet to find a new home in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kareem Hunt, RB
It seemed as though the Browns were done with Kareem Hunt last year. He had several visits during the offseason and at one point, it appeared he would sign with the New Orleans Saints. That never materialized and despite being connected to the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts, Hunt went into the season without a team.
An injury suffered by Nick Chubb in Week 2 led to a reunion as Cleveland decided to sign Hunt. Adding someone who was already there for four seasons allowed them to plug him in right away and he ended up playing in 15 games.
Hunt finished with just 411 yards and had a career-low 3.0 yards per carry. That doesn't mean he didn't have a role, however. Hunt excelled as a short-yardage back, securing 38 first downs on the season as a runner and five more on just 15 receptions. He was also beyond impressive near the goal line, scoring nine touchdowns in the regular season and two in the playoffs. One of those was a fourth-down carry that gave the Browns the win over Indianapolis in a Week 6 shootout.
Hunt was once one of the best backs in the NFL. He led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs and had 1,202 yards from scrimmage in 11 games in 2018 before a video was released showing him in an altercation with a female.
He was let go and landed with the Browns in 2019. His best campaign with them was in 2020 when he had 841 yards rushing and 304 receiving with 11 total touchdowns. Sadly, as is often the case for running backs, he's seen a decline as of late and it might be tough for him to find work since he will be 29 this summer.