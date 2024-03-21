3 former Browns who won’t live up to their new contracts
Free agency doesn't always go as planned
By Randy Gurzi
2. Harrison Bryant, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: 1 year, $3.25 million
A fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic, Harrison Bryant worked his way into a prominent role with the Browns. The former John Mackey Award winner displayed sure hands as a backup tight end and has 238 yards on 24 receptions as a rookie.
He continued to serve as a piece of their offensive for the majority of his tenure, even starting 30 games while appearing in 65. Bryant also took on an additional role in 2023, playing under center on short-yardage situations. While running the quarterback sneak, Bryant managed just eight yards on five rushes but converted four first downs.
He also tossed a perfect pitch to Kareem Hunt for a 16-yard touchdown in the win over the San Francisco 49ers. With him earning a reputation for his sneaks, Bryant was able to fool the defense and make the play.
As trusted of a reserve as he was, the Browns didn’t seem intent on keeping him in 2024. That led to Bryant signing a one-year deal for $3.25 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. At this point, it’s hard to see him living up to that deal, especially given the uncertainty under center for the Raiders.