3 former Cleveland Browns we would love to see back in 2024
Could the Browns turn to some familiar faces in 2024?
By Greg Newland
2. D’Ernest Johnson, Running Back
No one will forget the years when the Browns had Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson all on the same depth chart. All three excelled at different things, but all three were extremely capable NFL running backs.
At one point during the 2021 season, Hunt and Chubb both were injured for the Dallas Cowboys game and Johnson filled in with a career day. Johnson can hit the hole fast in the running game but is also capable of catching the ball out of the backfield.
With a high likelihood of Hunt and Chubb both being out of Cleveland next year, a reunion with Johnson makes a lot of sense to me. Jerome Ford did nothing to blow me out of the water last season, and Johnson has a skillset that matches the new offensive philosophy which will include a large number of screens and running out of shotgun.
Johnson is 28 years old which is no spring chicken for a running back, but he has relatively fresh legs as he has yet to have a season with a ton of carries. He has proven he can be healthy and could be a great second option for the Browns in 2024 with his familiarity with the front office.
The best thing about Johnson? He will likely come cheap as he still has not put together a consistent season of strong play. But we Browns fans have seen just enough to give him another shot.