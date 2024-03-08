3 former Cleveland Browns we would love to see back in 2024
Could the Browns turn to some familiar faces in 2024?
By Greg Newland
1. Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive End
One move I never quite understood was the trade of Emmanuel Ogbah during the 2019 offseason to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns drafted him with the first pick of the second round in 2016 and production was decent in his first years even though the team was never great in the first couple of years.
Ogbah had 12.5 sacks in three years with the Browns and had back-to-back nine-sack seasons in Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Ogbah has taken on being more of a role player vs. a starter the last few seasons, but he could still be a great addition to Cleveland's roster with Alex Wright.
In no scenario do I think Ogbah could come back and be the second option to Myles Garrett, but if the price is right, he would be a great pass-rushing specialist to have around. Ogbah and Wright would pair well together as Wright is much better against the run.
We must remember this won’t be the same Ogbah we previously saw in Cleveland who was really starting to peak before being traded, but he certainly has some gas left in the tanks. At 275 pounds, Ogbah lacks elite athleticism but has a big motor to make up for his lack of skillset.
I know none of these moves will blow anyone’s socks off, but all three could have a strategic spot on this roster which can at times be the most pivotal signings of the offseason.