3 former Cleveland Browns seen as missing pieces
PFF picked one final move for all 32 teams and there were three former Cleveland Browns that were seen as missing pieces for an NFL franchise
By Randy Gurzi
With training camp approaching, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus decided to take a look at all 32 teams in the NFL and selected one final piece of business that each franchise should make. For the Cleveland Browns, that was to add linebacker Myles Jack.
Outside of Jack, Spielberger had other ties to the Browns in his piece. While he still gave them just one move, three former high-profile members of the team were selected as missing pieces elsewhere.
3. Former Browns S, John Jonson III to the Packers
John Johnson III joined the Browns in 2021 and was praised as the missing piece in their secondary. He had just spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and helped them turn into one of the better defenses in the NFL.
Unfortunately, he was never the player they hoped he would be in Cleveland. While he did rack up 162 tackles in two years, he wasn't effective in coverage. Part of that blame falls on the coaching staff for playing him out of position, but he didn't do himself any favors when he asked for more effort from teammates and then followed that up the very next weekend by openly avoiding contact.
With one year left on his deal, the Browns decided to part ways with Johnson. He was initially linked to the Minnesota Vikings but nothing materialized there. It's been quiet since then but the Packers are seen as a fit due to the loss of Adrian Amos, who followed Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
They've also had a hard time developing young talent in the secondary, so perhaps a veteran addition could help round things out for them.