3 former draft picks the Browns wish they could bring back
The Cleveland Browns have built quite the roster heading into 2023, but there are three previous draft picks that could help advance them to the next level.
With a strong roster in 2023, the Cleveland Browns would surely love to be able to bring back these five recent draft picks.
3. Larry Ogunjobi
With the 65th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Larry Ohunjobi - Defensive Tackle - Charlotte.
Ogunjobi went on to play 60 games (47 Starts) over four seasons in Cleveland, racking up 180 tackles (108 Solo - 72 Assisted - 29 For Loss) and 14.5 sacks.
Ogunjobi left Cleveland in 2021, signing with Bengals on a one year deal.
After just one year in Cincinatti, The DT signed with Pittsburgh in 2022 on a one-year, $8 million deal. Ogunjobi re-signed with the Steelers on a 3 year, $28.75 million dollar contract.
In 2022, one of the Browns biggest issues on defense was the interior D-Line.
Andrew Berry secured a 4-year, $57 million deal with Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason.
Larry Ogunjobi:
2022
- 16 Games
- 48 Total Tackles (25 Solo - 23 Assisted - 7 For Loss)
- 1.5 Sacks
- 11 QB Hits
Dalvin Tomlinson:
2022
- 13 Games
- 42 Total Tackles (20 Solo - 22 Assisted - 3 For Loss)
- 2.5 Sacks
- 10 QB Hits
Jordan Elliot:
2022
- 17 Games
- 36 Total Tackles (19 solo - 17 Assisted - 5 For Loss)
- 2.0 Sacks
- 3 QB Hits
Ogunjobi’s talent and veteran knowledge would add some depth to the DT position.