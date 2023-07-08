3 former draft picks the Browns wish they could bring back
The Cleveland Browns have built quite the roster heading into 2023, but there are three previous draft picks that could help advance them to the next level.
2. Christian Kirksey
With the 72nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Christian Kirksey - Linebacker - Iowa.
Kirksey went on to play 73 games (54 Starts) over six seasons in Cleveland, racking up 484 Tackles (304 Solo - 180 Assisted - 30 For Loss) and 11.5 Sacks.
Kirksey also had two Interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Since Leaving Cleveland, Kirksey has played for Green Bay and Houston.
Last season, the Browns lost MLB Anthony Walker Jr for the year dur to a torn quad injury suffered against the Steelers last September.
Christian Kirksey:
2022
- 17 Games
- 124 Total Tackles (82 Solo - 42 Assisted - 7 For Loss)
- 3.0 Sacks
- 7 QB Hits
- 2 Interceptions
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Anthony Walker Jr:
2021
- 13 Games
- 113 Total Tackles (69 Solo - 44 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 1.0 Sacks
- 1 QB Hit
2022
- 3 Games
- 13 Total Tackles (7 Solo - 6 Assisted - 4 For Loss)
Walker signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason, but Kirksey’s presence on the field as well as in the locker room would benefit the team exceptionally.