3 Free agent defensive tackles the Browns should add before training camp begins
There are still several defensive tackle free agents that the Browns could target before they meet for training camp at the end of the month
By John Suchan
2. Browns should pursue Chris Wormley
Chris Wormley is the youngest defensive tackle in this group that we are looking at. He's 29 years old and was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens back in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. That's a bit of a surprise move considering it was a trade within the AFC North Division.
Over the past six seasons, the Ohio native totaled 142 tackles, had 14 tackles for losses, had 23 quarterback hits and 11 sacks. He's also forced two fumbles and recovered one of them. His best campaign was in 2021 when he was a starter for the Steelers. That year he had 51 tackles, had three pass deflections at the line, and recorded seven sacks.
A year ago Wormley had season-ending knee surgery and that could be the biggest reason the veteran hasn't signed with a new team yet. Still, he's recently gathering a lot of interest from teams around the league and he would make a nice addition to a Browns team needing the depth.
His price tag wouldn't be outrageous either. Recovering from an ACL injury also takes time and with his projected return to the field in late September maybe the Browns could sign him on a cheap deal and eventually bring him into playing action by the midpoint of the season.